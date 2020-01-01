Grujic refusing to give up on Liverpool dream as he continues to catch the eye at Hertha Berlin

The Serbia international midfielder has been tied to the Reds since 2016, but has made just 14 appearances for the Premier League heavyweights

Marko Grujic is refusing to give up on his “dream” of being a “regular player”, with the international continuing to catch the eye while out on loan at .

The 24-year-old midfielder was snapped up by the Reds back in 2016, but has made just 14 competitive appearances for the club.

Amid fierce competition for places, Grujic has been forced to go in search of regular game time elsewhere. Hertha have been happy to offer him that over the course of two season-long agreements, with 48 outings for the club.

Grujic has earned plenty of plaudits during his time in , sparking talk of a permanent transfer being sought, but he retains the ambition of starring on Merseyside.

A new contract through to 2023 was penned prior to making his latest move to Berlin, which means time is still on the Belgrade native’s side when it comes to making an impact in .

Grujic told Liverpool’s official website when asked if he remains in contact with those back at Anfield: “I have mainly been in touch with Julian [Ward, loan partnerships and football partnerships manager] and he has talked to me all the time about training, about exercises that we did at home and now we always speak before and after the game on if we have to improve something.

“Of course that means a lot – I am still a Liverpool player and I want to be, one day, a regular Liverpool player. For me it’s still a dream to play for the club so we keep in touch.”

Grujic has made a return to action with Hertha over recent weeks, with the Bundesliga proving to be the first major division to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is set to follow suit on June 17, with Liverpool now waiting patiently on the opportunity to wrap up a first title triumph in 30 years.

Grujic added on his parent club, who sit 25 points clear at the top of the table: “The guys have been unbelievable so far this season and they really deserve it [to win the Premier League]. Of course the fans have been waiting for this for so long so it would be special for the guys. Hopefully, soon we will see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] lifting the trophy."