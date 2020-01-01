‘Grealish will go the same way as Milner & Barry’ – Villa can’t keep Man Utd target, admits Vassell

The former Villans striker admits that stunting the progress of a top talent would be wrong, regardless of how badly Dean Smith wants to keep him

It is only a “matter of time” before Jack Grealish takes the decision to leave , says Darius Vassell, with the -linked star expected to head the same way as James Milner and Gareth Barry.

The Villans have seen star turns plucked from their ranks by big-spending rivals on a regular basis down the years.

Barry and Milner, who both enjoyed productive spells in the West Midlands, were snapped up by in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Grealish is the latest to attract admitting glances from afar, with the 24-year-playmaker seeing transfer talk build steadily heading towards another window.

United are considered to be leading the chase for his signature, in their ongoing pursuit of more creativity, but City and Liverpool have also seen potential moves talked up.

Vassell concedes that an hopeful has offered enough on a Premier League stage to make it almost impossible for Villa to keep him, with ambition and sizeable bids set to lead him away from his boyhood club.

“I always get asked about Jack Grealish’s situation. I want him to stay through supporting Villa - he’s one of our own," fellow Villa academy graduate Vassell told Stadium Astro.

“But he’s so good now, where could he end up if he went to a better team with better players? Is it right to hold him back?

“If you look at history, you’ve got Gareth Barry and James Milner who left for City. Top quality players went on to bigger and better things.

“So I think it’s a matter of time. He’s so good, how can other teams not be tempted to come in and steal him?

“I don’t like saying it but he’s got to go at some point. Unless Villa get new owners and are buying the best players, go and get the most for your career.

“I don’t think Villa fans would blame him – he’s played his heart out and done brilliantly. At the end of the day, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Villans boss Dean Smith is understandably reluctant to part with a prized asset, but even he concedes that a relegation battle in 2019-20 could see Grealish lured to pastures new.

Article continues below

He has said of his captain: "He wants to play at the highest level and he wants to win trophies.

"But staying in this league is one of the biggest things to help us keep him.

"Jack’s future is down to what happens over the next few months."