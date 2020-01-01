Grealish gets first England senior call-up for Iceland and Denmark clashes after Rashford withdraws with injury

The Aston Villa forward was a controversial exclusion when Gareth Southgate named his squad for the Nations League clashes, but now gets his chance

Jack Grealish has been given a first senior call-up to Gareth Southgate's side following a number of withdrawals from the squad.

forward Marcus Rashford has pulled out with an ankle injury, while Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has also withdrawn, leaving spaces in the senior squad, one of which star Grealish has been called on to fill.

England will face in action on September 5 in Reykjavik before hosting four days later.

More teams

Villa captain Grealish has previously represented England at under-21 level and was a member of Southgate’s 2016 Toulon Tournament-winning squad, having chosen to represent the Three Lions over the , for who he was also eligible.

Grealish could be one of a number of England players to make his senior debut against either Iceland or Denmark, along with defender Conor Coady and utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who were also late call-ups following Southgate's initial announcement last week.

Phil Foden of Man City, Kalvin Phillips from , and Man United duo Mason Greenwood and Dean Henderson could also win their first senior caps in the coming internationals.

Article continues below

Rashford meanwhile posted a message on social media following his withdrawal, saying he was disappointed to miss out but that he is still not fully fit as he recovers from an ankle knock.

He wrote on Twitter: "Gutted. Never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me. I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country. Good luck boys, I’ll be cheering you on from home."

More to follow...