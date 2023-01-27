Gordon to Newcastle is on! Magpies agree £45m deal with Everton as youngster successfully forces move

Everton and Newcastle have agreed a deal worth up to £45 million ($56m) for the signing of Anthony Gordon, who had been pushing for a move.

Gordon forced move out of Everton

Newcastle had £45m bid accepted

Medicals scheduled for weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old had missed three successive Everton training sessions alongside fellow wantaway Amadou Onana in an attempt to accelerate a transfer away from the club. GOAL can confirm that Newcastle have had a bid worth up to £45m accepted on Friday, with Gordon set to complete his medical over the weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Magpies emerged as the early frontrunners to land Gordon's signature after the forward made it clear he wanted out, although the fee falls short of Everton's previous £50m ($62m) valuation. However, with the club amidst an ownership crisis and lumbering down in 19th in the league, the prospect of some money to invest on new reinforcements was likely too attractive to turn down.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The latest news caps a week of activity on Merseyside. Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma snubbed the Toffees at the last minute in favour of a move to Tottenham, and Sean Dyche looks set to succeed the recently dismissed Frank Lampard as manager. For Newcastle, Gordon becomes their first new signing of the winter window, joining goalkeeper Martin Dubravka who was recalled from top-four rivals Manchester United on January 1.

WHAT NEXT? With a fee agreed between the two clubs, personal terms aren't thought to be an issue with the player, meaning Gordon's signing could be announced sometime over the weekend.