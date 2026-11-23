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Goncalo Ramos admitted his relief after finally getting back on the scoresheet during AC Milan’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Frosinone on Sunday. The Portuguese forward has faced intense scrutiny following a high-profile summer move to San Siro, but his latest performance suggests he is beginning to find his feet in Italy.

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Pressure lifts as Ramos strikes

The weight of expectation has hung heavy over the shoulders of Ramos since his arrival at Milanello. Having commanded a significant transfer fee during the summer window, the former Benfica man had struggled to replicate his clinical form in Serie A, recording just three goals prior to the visit of Frosinone. However, the striker delivered a statement performance at San Siro, not only found the net but also proving instrumental in the build-up to several other goals in the rout. In addition to his clinical finishing, the forward’s work rate caught the eye as he consistently disrupted the visitors' backline.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by TUTTOmercatoWEB, the striker reflected on his goal and the team's wider progress. "I’m really happy to have scored. The most important thing is that we won and we played a good team game. The three points are always the most important thing," he said.

Building a new culture at San Siro

The victory serves as further evidence that the squad is beginning to gel under the current technical project. Ramos was quick to praise the environment within the club, suggesting that the chemistry between the players is improving at a rapid rate behind the scenes. The Portuguese international believes that the collective progress of the group is becoming increasingly apparent to those watching from the stands as they adapt to a new tactical identity.

"Yes, everything is going very well here: the team, the spirit, the atmosphere," Ramos explained when asked about his happiness at the club. "We’re getting to know each other better every day, every week, after every training session, and I think everyone can see it on the pitch like today. We’re building something beautiful, and we want to keep working and keep moving forward.”

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Injury scare and manager's verdict

There was a brief moment of concern for the Milan faithful when Ramos appeared to be nursing a minor issue. Head coach Ruben Amorim was quick to defend his decision to prematurely substitute Ramos, insisting he is absolutely delighted for the striker despite the player's obvious frustration at being hooked. For the manager, wrapping Ramos in cotton wool was a matter of pure pragmatism amid a brutal fixture pile-up. With a demanding Europa League schedule on the horizon and recovery time at an absolute premium, Amorim made it clear that the club simply cannot afford any more trips to the treatment room.

Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL

"We can't lose any more players. All our players can play every game, but we have little time to recover for the Europa League, so we can't risk anything. It was better to take him off: I imagine he wasn't happy, but I'm still happy for him, for his goal, especially for the 2-0. It was a goal that made the difference in a match against a team that is very strong in one-on-one transitions," Amorim stated.

The road ahead for the Rossoneri

With a crucial Europa League clash against Olympiacos on the horizon, the timing of the forward's return to form could not be better. Amorim has been vocal about the importance of these continental fixtures, warning that failure to qualify would be a significant setback for the club's objectives. Having a confident No.9 leading the line will be essential if they are to navigate a difficult period of fixtures and secure their place in the knockout stages of the competition. As the players continue to grow into their roles, the hope among the Rossoneri supporters is that this dominant victory is merely the beginning of a sustained run of excellence both domestically and on the European stage.