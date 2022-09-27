How many goals has Heung-min Son scored for South Korea? Tottenham star's World Cup, AFC Asian Cup and full international goalscoring record

The Tottenham Hotspur star is among the greatest goal scorers for South Korea in international games

Heung-min Son is one of the greatest South Korean footballers to have played at an elite level.

Considered not just one of the best forwards around right now, but also one of the best Asian footballers of all time, Son is known for his explosive burst of speed, excellent passing skills and ability to score goals with both feet.

He made his first senior appearance for South Korea in December 2010 at the age of just 18 and his first goal came in January 2011 against India in the AFC Asian Cup 2011.

Since then, he has gone on to become one of the greatest goal scorers for South Korea.

But, how many goals has the Spurs star scored for his country?

Let's have a look at the striker's international record!

Heung-min Son's total South Korea goals

Competition

Games

Goals

International Friendlies

54

13

World Cup qualification

34

15

AFC Asian Cup

12

4

World Cup

6

3

Total

106

35

Heung-min Son's World Cup goals

Edition

Games

Goals

World Cup 2014

3

1

World Cup 2018

3

2

6

3

Heung-min Son's AFC Asian Cup goals

Edition

Games

Goals

AFC Asian Cup 2011

4

1

AFC Asian Cup 2015

5

3

AFC Asian Cup 2019

3

0

12

4

How many goals has Son scored in World Cup qualifications?

Edition

Games

Goals

2014 World Cup qualifiers

9

1

2018 World Cup qualifiers

12

7

2022 World Cup qualifiers

13

7

34

15

Son's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Laos

5

Colombia

3

Qatar

2

Iran

2

Haiti

2

Uzbekistan

2

Sri Lanka

2

*Data accurate as of September 27

