More goalkeeper movement at Man Utd! Dean Henderson linked with £30m permanent Nottingham Forest transfer amid David de Gea contract renewal

There could be more goalkeeper movement on the cards at Manchester United, with Nottingham Forest keen on a permanent deal for Dean Henderson.

Loan move agreed in 2022

Injury brought season to a close

Big-money deal being discussed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds took the England international on an initial season-long loan agreement in the summer of 2022, covering all of his £100,000-a-week salary and seeing him make 20 appearances in all competitions before an unfortunate thigh injury forced him under the knife and brought his season to a close.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forest acquired Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain in January as cover, but Henderson has remained with the club while undergoing his recovery from injury. The Manchester Evening News reports that they are now willing to pay up to £30 million ($37m) for the 26-year-old shot-stopper.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Premier League football will remain at the City Ground next season, with a survival bid successfully completed on Trentside thanks to a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday. The hope is that Henderson will form part of Steve Cooper’s plans in 2023-24 – with it expected that he will return to full fitness by early August.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United have stopped short of making a definite decision on Henderson’s future for several years now, but he was not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans following the Dutchman’s arrival as Red Devils boss and David de Gea is expected to sign an extension to his expiring contract. The likes of Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen have also been linked with the Premier League heavyweights as they prepare to reinforce in an important department.