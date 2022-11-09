'Go f*ck yourself' - What Pique said to referee Gil Manzano to get sent off in final ever Barcelona game

Gerard Pique could not take to the pitch in his final game for Barcelona as he was sent off at half-time by the referee for swearing at him.

Pique argued with referee at half-time

Was shown red for verbal abuse

Could not take play in his final game

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender was sent off not long after team-mate Robert Lewandowski received a second yellow card for a flying elbow. Pique, who started the game on the substitute's bench, was seen following the referee, Gil Manzano, to the tunnel and the pair were involved in a heated discussion. In his match report, the official mentioned that the centre-back abused him verbally.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Have you seen the corner [for the Osasuna goal]? You are the referee that has f*cked us the most by a distance. You are a fucking disgrace, go f*ck yourself," Pique allegedly said to the referee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in November, Pique announced that he will retire from football before the World Cup break. He received a warm send-off last weekend in his final appearance at Camp Nou but had to end his career on a controversial note.

IN ONE PHOTO:

DAZN

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana managed to beat Osasuna 2-1 despite their numerical disadvantage, and head into the World Cup break on top of La Liga. They will return to action on December 31, when they take on city rivals Espanyol.