'Classic No. 9'- Gladbach thrilled to sign USMNT forward Jordan Pefok from Union Berlin on loan with purchase option

Borussia Monchengladbach have secured the signature of United States international Jordan Pefok on loan from Union Berlin.

Pefok loaned from Berlin to Gladbach

Four goals in 2022-23

USA international has new opportunity

WHAT HAPPENED? Gladbach announced the signature of the USA international on Thursday. The striker's loan deal has a purchase option if the Bundesliga clubs decide to make the transfer permanent at the end of the spell.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s a target man up front, someone who can hold up the ball well, and an experienced Bundesliga player that will really bolster our attack," said Gladbach's managing director for sport Roland Virkus.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pefok had an unbelievably hot start to the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign, with two goals and two assists in their opening four matches. However, he cooled down and lost his starting spot for both club and country, missing out on the USA World Cup roster.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old now has an opportunity to show his talent on a consistent basis with Gladbach.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Next Match Bundesliga FCU RBL Info

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JORDAN PEFOK?: The American striker will look to get his season underway with Gladbach, with their next match coming against Bayern Munich on Saturday.