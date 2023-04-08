Gio Reyna has been omitted entirely from the Borussia Dortmund squad to face Union Berlin in a huge Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Reyna had been struggling with illness

But returned to the bench in midweek

Unsure why he has been omitted for Union Berlin clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna was ruled out of his side's previous league game against Bayern Munich with an illness, but had returned to the bench for the DFB-Pokal defeat to RB Leipzig on Wednesday. His unavailability for the Union Berlin fixture was not discussed by Dortmund boss Edin Terzic during the week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has endured a challenging 2023 so far, becoming embroiled in much-publicised USMNT controversy. After making progress on the pitch at the beginning of the year - impressing as an impact sub - he has been used more sparingly recently, despite Marco Reus' recent complaints about Dortmund's stale attacking options.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Dortmund will shed some light on Reyna's unexpected absence for Saturday's fixture. Third-place Union Berlin are currently just two points behind BVB in third and Terzic's side cannot afford to slip up if they are to catch table-topping Bayern Munich.