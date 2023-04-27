‘Get out quickly!’ - Frank Lampard told to jump Chelsea’s sinking ship as Frank Leboeuf reacts to ‘appalling’ situation

Frank Lampard has been advised to “get out quickly” at Chelsea, with Frank Leboeuf appalled by goings on in a “horrible” season at Stamford Bridge.

Interim boss has lost five games

Blues stuck in a serious rut

Difficult to see a way out

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were expected to challenge for a top-four finish at the very least after seeing the club’s new ownership group – led by Todd Boehly – make serious funds available in the transfer market. Chelsea have, however, slumped to 11th spot in the Premier League table and are onto their third manager of the season. Lampard is filling an interim post in west London, but Leboeuf says he should jump a sinking ship after overseeing five successive defeats.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Blues defender has told ESPN of goings on at Stamford Bridge: “There is nothing I can say. Maybe to Frank Lampard - get out! Get out quickly. There is nothing you can do. They need a win. One win. Three points to make sure they are not going to be relegated. Again we're talking about Chelsea. That's appalling. But in fact when you watch all of the games they just deserve to be there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: World Cup winner Leboeuf went on to say of the mistakes that continue to cost Chelsea dear, with more shambolic defending put in during a 2-0 home defeat to Brentford: “I've been nice to some players - Wesley Fofana. You have to wake up. They don't work together. It's normal to concede goals. But after that second one they get the ball and Wesley Fofana - what are you doing? Go there quicker. And Thiago Silva so wide away from Fofana.

"Nothing works properly and I never thought I was the best defender in the world. But at least I can see that. I would never leave my team-mates so far away from me as a centre-back. Never. Those details make Chelsea so bad. I saw so many bad things. [Mateo] Kovacic made a pass 20 yards away from his team-mate. Nothing works and it's going to be a horrible end to the season. Frank Lampard - get out because you are not going to stay. You might not win a game until the end of the season.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have already tumbled out of the Champions League under Lampard - losing a two-legged quarter-final tie with Real Madrid – and still have testing fixtures to come against Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle in the Premier League.