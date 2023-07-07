Nightmare for Germany! World Cup favourites suffer shock warm-up friendly defeat to 77th-ranked Zambia with Barbra Banda netting stunning 102nd-minute winner

Germany suffered a shock defeat ahead of the World Cup as they were beaten 3-2 in a friendly against Zambia on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a hectic ending to the clash, as Germany trailed 2-0 until stoppage time. Lea Schuller pulled one back for the European side after 91 minutes before Alexandra Popp equalised with what was expected to be the final goal of the game. Zambia star Barbra Banda had other ideas, though, as she popped up with a stunning goal - her second of the game - to seal a 3-2 win for the side ranked 77th in the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat comes as a huge blow for Germany and could damage their confidence heading into the World Cup later this month. They are regarded as one of the favourites to win the trophy this year but Friday's upset may result in many doubting their credentials.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team start their World Cup campaign with a game against Morocco, followed by matches against Colombia and South Korea.