How to get Germany Nations League tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Germany begins a new era in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League as Jurgen Klopp takes charge of Die Mannschaft for the first time, following his appointment as head coach after a disappointing round-of-32 exit at the 2026 World Cup. Drawn in League A, Group A2, Germany face six fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia between September and November, giving fans across Europe several chances to see Klopp's first steps in international management.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Germany Nations League tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

When is the Germany Nations League?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thursday, September 24, 2026 - 20:45 Netherlands vs Germany Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam Tickets Sunday, September 27, 2026 - 20:45 Germany vs Greece WWK Arena, Augsburg Tickets Thursday, October 1, 2026 - 20:45 Germany vs Serbia Allianz Arena, Munich Tickets Sunday, October 4, 2026 - 20:45 Greece vs Germany Toumba Stadium, Thessaloniki Tickets Friday, November 13, 2026 - 20:45 Serbia vs Germany Venue TBC, Serbia Tickets Monday, November 16, 2026 - 20:45 Germany vs Netherlands Venue TBC, Germany Tickets

Germany's home fixtures are spread across three different stadiums this campaign, with Augsburg and Munich already confirmed as hosts and a third venue still to be announced for the Netherlands finale in November.

Where to buy Germany Nations League tickets?

The most reliable way to secure tickets for Germany's Nations League fixtures, both home and away, is through StubHub. As one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world, StubHub lists a wide range of seating options across every Germany match in this campaign, from the WWK Arena in Augsburg and Allianz Arena in Munich to the away trips in Amsterdam and Thessaloniki.

Here is why StubHub is a strong option for this campaign:

Wide seat selection – across every venue on Germany's schedule, from upper tier seats to premium central options

Beyond the official allocation – useful once tickets through the DFB's official channels and member priority windows have gone for home fixtures

Guaranteed transfers – tickets are backed by StubHub's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that seats are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

No membership required – for away trips to Amsterdam, Thessaloniki and Serbia, StubHub offers a route to seats without needing German federation membership

Hospitality options – premium packages available for the Munich and Augsburg fixtures for fans wanting a more complete matchday experience

With Klopp's appointment already generating significant interest in this Germany side, particularly the September opener away to the Netherlands, early booking is strongly recommended across the board.

How much are Germany Nations League tickets?

Prices for Germany Nations League tickets vary depending on the fixture, seat location, and how close to matchday you buy. Here is a rough guide to what to expect on StubHub:

Cheapest seats: from around €40 to €50 – upper-tier seating at venues like the WWK Arena in Augsburg, the most accessible entry point across the campaign

Mid-range seats: typically in the region of €80 to €150, offering a better view along the sidelines at grounds like the Allianz Arena

Premium & hospitality: upwards of €250 for the highest profile fixtures, including the Netherlands matches at either end of the campaign

Away tickets (Amsterdam & Thessaloniki): prices vary by host federation, with the Johan Cruijff Arena typically commanding a premium given its size and profile

As with any high-demand international campaign, prices on the secondary market can shift as each matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Everything you need to know about Germany Nations League

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League is the fifth edition of the competition, and Germany return to League A, the competition's top tier, in Group A2 alongside the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia. This is the second straight campaign in which Germany and the Netherlands have been drawn together, adding an extra edge to both meetings.

A few things worth knowing about the stakes involved:

A fresh start under Klopp – this campaign marks the beginning of his tenure, signed through to the 2030 World Cup, following Nagelsmann's departure after the World Cup exit to Paraguay

Promotion and relegation are on the line between leagues, depending on how the group finishes

A route to future tournament qualifying is also possible, with strong Nations League form offering a path into European Championship qualifying for teams that fall short elsewhere

Six matches in a condensed window – all group games are played across September, October and November, giving fans a short but action-packed period to catch Germany in action

With Germany looking to bounce back from a third consecutive disappointing tournament exit, this campaign carries extra significance as an early indicator of the team's direction under its new head coach.