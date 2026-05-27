Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts of Germany's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network. Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in German, giving you access to local broadcast channels including the free-to-air ARD and ZDF.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Germany?
In Germany, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between a premium telecommunications provider and the country's historic public broadcasters, ensuring a mix of comprehensive pay-TV coverage and free-to-air matches.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Complete Coverage (Pay TV & Streaming):MagentaTV (Magenta Sport), owned by Deutsche Telekom, holds the master rights to the entire tournament. They will be the only platform broadcasting all 104 matches live. If you want a complete marathon of every single group stage and knockout game with tactical analysis, this is your home base.
- Free-to-Air TV: The national public broadcasters ARD and ZDF have sublicensed a significant package of games. They will each broadcast 30 matches live and completely free.
- What is Guaranteed Free? By German law, major sporting events are protected. You will be able to watch the opening match, the semi-finals, the final, and every single match featuring the German national team (Die Mannschaft) entirely for free on ARD or ZDF.
- Live Streaming: For cord-cutters, the free-to-air games can be streamed on the ARD Mediathek and ZDF Live apps. MagentaTV subscribers can stream the full slate via the MagentaSport digital platform.