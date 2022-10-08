All-time Bundesliga top scorers: From Gerd Muller to Robert Lewandowski to Jupp Heynckes

Goal takes a look at the top 10 goalscorers in Bundesliga of all-time...

Germany has witnessed some of the most prolific forwards in the history of the game over the years, with the iconic Gerd Muller arguably the standout name. With 566 goals in 607 games for Bayern Munich, Muller is the highest goal scorer for the Bavarian outfit, while also leading the all-time Bundesliga goal scoring stats.

In recent times, it was another Bayern Munich forward who took Bundesliga by storm.

Robert Lewandowski started his journey in the German top flight with Borussia Dortmund, but it was his exploits with Bayern Munich that took him remarkably close to Gerd Muller's all-time record.

Even though Muller's record as the highest goal scorer in Bundesliga remains intact after Lewandowski signed for Barcelona, the Polish striker did manage to break Muller's record for most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season.

Other than Muller and Lewandowski, players like Jupp Heynckes, Claudio Pizarro, and Manfred Burgsmuller have also scored a truckload of goals in the Bundesliga.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have scored the most goals in the Bundesliga.

Who are the top 10 goal scorers in Bundesliga of all time?



Position Player Goals Matches Years 1 Gerd Muller 365 427 1965-1979 2 Robert Lewandowski 312 384 2010-2022 3 Klaus Fischer 268 535 1968-1988 4 Jupp Heynckes 220 369 1965-1978 5 Manfred Burgsmuller 213 447 1976-1984, 1985-1990 6 Claudio Pizarro 197 490 1999-2007, 2008-2020 7 Ulf Kirsten 182 350 1990-2003 8 Stefan Kuntz 179 449 1983-1995, 1996-1999 9 Dieter Muller 177 303 1972-1982, 1985-1986 10 Klaus Allofs 177 424 1975-1987, 1990-1993

So, who are the highest active goal scorers then?

With Lewandowski now out of the picture, it's Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus who's leading the charge with close to 150 goals, closely followed by the inevitable Thomas Muller.

The likes of Max Kruse, Timo Werner and Andrej Kramaric find themselves somewhat further down the list, but are all not too far off breaking the 100-goal mark.