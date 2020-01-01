Gerard Nus: NorthEast United deserved the win against East Bengal

Gerard Nus is not thinking about the playoffs just yet...

beat 2-0 in their fourth match of the 2020-21 (ISL) on Saturday and Gerard Nus believes his side deserved the victory. \

Thr Highlanders are now unbeaten in four matches and have climbed to the second position on the league table, only a point behind toppers (who have only played three matches).

"We deserve to get the three points," Nus said after the game. "We have to keep working. It is just the beginning of the season. We are building the team. I am sure we are doing well. I don't even think about the playoffs. We only have two days to get ready for the next one.- it is going to be a massive challenge. From tomorrow, (we are thinking about) the next one.

The former assistant coach has substituted his right-backs against and East Bengal. Against Goa, Provat Lakra started at right-back and was replaced. On Saturday, Ashutosh Mehta, who was on a yellow card, did not have a good game and was replaced by Lokra at the break.

Nus denied suggestions that he has a problem in that position. "We have options. Five changes are allowed now. We decided (to make a substitution) since Ashutosh got a yellow card, a player in defence with a yellow is a little bit risky. That was the main reason.

"I am happy with the performance of both Mehta and Lakra."

Nus explained the absence of foreigner Dylan Fox and praised the impact of Ninthoinganmba Meetei.

"We have a lot of players. But I cannot play everyone. We have a lot of games coming up, another one in three days. Good to give some rest when you can.

"Ninthoi is an amazing player. He represents the future and present of . One day we can have a coffee and have a long conversation to talk about him. He is one of the best person and player we have on the team."