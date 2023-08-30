Georginio Wijnaldum could reunite with Jordan Henderson as Al-Ettifaq approach PSG for ex-Liverpool midfielder

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq have reportedly approached Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum has been cast aside at PSG

Could reunite with former team-mate Henderson

Midfielder's contract expires in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old is attracting interest from Steven Gerrard's side, Al Ettifaq, with his future at PSG called into question this summer following the arrival of new boss Luis Enrique.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson having departed Merseyside for the Middle East already this summer, Wijnaldum could be set for a reunion with his old Reds team-mate in the Saudi Pro League. The Netherlands international spent last season on loan at Roma but featured just 23 times in all competitions in an injury-hit campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR WIJNALDUM? Having not featured under new PSG boss Luis Enrique since his arrival this summer, chances are his transfer to Saudi Arabia should be completed, with the Pro League's window not set to shut for another two weeks.