From £72m signing to free agent: Arsenal rip up Nicolas Pepe's contract as winger nears Trabzonspor move

Nicolas PepeGetty
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal after his contract was terminated, the club announced on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger's time with the north London club has not gone to plan since he joined in a club-record transfer worth £72 million in 2019. He had been linked with a move away all summer but no transfer materialised before the end of the window. Now, he is free to sign a new club after the Gunners agreed to tear up his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepe, who scored 27 goals in 112 games for the club, is reported to be on the way to Trabzonspor in Turkey. He had previously been linked with a move to Besiktas in the same league, while there were reports of interest from Saudi Arabia, too.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Nicolas Pepe Nice 2022-23GettyNicolas PepeGettyMikel Arteta Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's team are in action again on September 17, when they face Everton.

