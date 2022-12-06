Gabriel Jesus undergoes knee surgery in serious injury blow to Arsenal

Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday that Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus will undergo knee surgery.

Sustained injury in WC group stage vs Cameroon

Aggravation of prior knee problem

Gunners unsure of when he might return

WHAT HAPPENED? An MRI conducted by Brazil's World Cup medical staff confirmed that Jesus would miss the rest of the tournament, and now his season at Arsenal is also set to be limited after his surgery.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? Arsenal were brief in their official statement, writing: "Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the January transfer window about to open and Arsenal pushing for a Premier League title, the club could consider dipping into the market to reinforce their attack. Their willingness to spend may depend on the extent of Jesus' injury, however, and it's worth noting that they were quiet in last campaign's mid-season window despite questions about their depth.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR JESUS? Despite being ruled out for the rest of the World Cup, the forward will no doubt be closely watching his international team-mates push for a title. Brazil are in the quarter-final after defeating South Korea with ease.