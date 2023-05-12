FWA Footballer of the Year voting: Mohamed Salah all the way down in NINTH, only three Arsenal players & James Maddison gets votes

Peter McVitie
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2022-23Getty
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolPremier LeagueE. HaalandArsenalJ. Maddison

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah came in a surprising ninth place in the rankings for the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

  • Haaland won Footballer of the Year
  • Salah came ninth in the ranks
  • Arsenal star Saka was second

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland was named the Football Writers' Association's player of the year amid his incredible debut season at Manchester City. He came in ahead of Bukayo Saka, who was one of three Arsenal players to make the top 15.

Despite scoring 19 times and setting up seven goals in the Premier League this season, Liverpool hero Salah was surprisingly low on the list, with last year's winner coming in behind Casemiro and above Kieran Trippier.

🏆 TOP STORY: Messi to start for PSG as ban lifted

QUIZ: How well do you know your PL cult heroes?

🚨 MUST READ: Why Man Utd can't miss out on top four

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Haaland and Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne and Marcus Rashford completed the top five in the rankings, with Harry Kane and Declan Rice coming in ahead of Manchester United's Casemiro.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison missed out on the top 10 but was ahead of Granit Xhaka, Rodri, John Stones and Brighton sensation Moises Caicedo.

FULL FWA FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR VOTING:

  1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
  2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
  3. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
  4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
  6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
  7. Declan Rice (West Ham)
  8. Casemiro (Manchester United)
  9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  10. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)
  11. James Maddison (Leicester City)
  12. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
  13. Rodri (Manchester City)
  14. John Stones (Manchester City)
  15. Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Erling Haaland Man City 2022-23Getty Images

Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2022-23Getty Images

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Egypt star will be out to improve on his excellent record when Liverpool take on Leicester on Monday.

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

48734 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

  • 39%Bukayo Saka
  • 29%Martin Odegaard
  • 7%William Saliba
  • 3%Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 21%Thomas Partey
48734 Votes

Editors' Picks