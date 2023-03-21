Furious Antoine Griezmann considering RETIRING from France duty after Kylian Mbappe is given captaincy ahead of him

Antoine Griezmann is reportedly mulling over his international future with France after seeing captaincy duty passed to Kylian Mbappe.

Lloris retired after 2022 World Cup

Deschamps needs a new skipper

PSG superstar set to get the nod

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L’Equipe, talismanic Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe is set to inherit the armband with Les Bleus following the retirement of World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Didier Deschamps is said to have given careful consideration to the many options available to him before settling on the 24-year-old frontman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That decision is said to have annoyed long-serving Griezmann, with Le Figaro claiming that he is now considering ruling himself out of contention for future call-ups. The 32-year-old Atletico Madrid star has earned 117 caps for his country since making a senior debut back in 2014.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Griezmann has scored 42 goals for France, helping them to global glory back in 2018, and is said to be of the opinion that his vast experience would make him a suitable successor to Lloris. He has previously said of his commitment to the collective cause: “I give everything for France and for Deschamps.”

WHAT NEXT? Deschamps is said to view Mbappe as a more suitable long-term option, as somebody that could fill the armband for the next 10 years, but that decision may be causing divides in the camp ahead of Euro 2024 qualification openers against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.