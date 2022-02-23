Mitrovic breaks Championship goals record as Fulham striker nets twice against Peterborough

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The striker passed Ivan Toney's mark set last year - and there are still 14 games left to play

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has broken the Championship record for most goals in a season with his 32nd strike of the campaign on Wednesday against Peterborough.

Mitrovic passed Ivan Toney after the Brentford forward scored 31 times last year.

Dating back before the second-tier rebrand in 2004-05, no one has reached Mitrovic's tally in the division since Guy Whittingham in 1992-93.

