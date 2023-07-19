Fred left OUT of Manchester United's pre-season tour to the USA amid Fulham transfer links - but Harry Maguire is on the plane

Alex Brotherton
Fred Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester UnitedH. MaguirePremier League

Fred has been left out of Manchester United's pre-season tour of the USA, but ex-captain Harry Maguire will make the trip.

  • Fred not included in United tour squad
  • Maguire makes the cut
  • Fred linked with Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian midfielder Fred, who has been linked with a transfer to Fulham, has not been included in United's 31-man US tour squad. However, despite being stripped of the captaincy and linked with his own move, Maguire will make the trip.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A transfer could be on the agenda for Fred, although United confirmed that the 30-year-old is expected to join up with the rest of the squad once he has dealt with a "personal issue".

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Fred Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesFred Manchester United Fulham Premier League 2022-23GettyHarry-Maguire(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FRED?: Whether Fred joins up with the squad or not, his future looks uncertain. New signing Mason Mount will increase competition for midfield minutes, and United are reportedly open to selling the Brazilian. Galatasaray have also been linked with a move.

