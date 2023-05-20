Only four Wrexham Women stars make the cut as Adran North releases Team of the Year despite Welsh side winning every game & scoring 70 goals

Four Wrexham Women players made the Adran North Team of the Season, while the club completed a clean sweep of individual awards.

Wrexham runaway title winners

Four players in Team of the Season

Clean sweep of individual awards

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham won the Adran League North title at a canter, winning all 12 of their games, scoring 70 goals and conceding just six. They finished eight points clear of Connah's Quay Nomads, and went on to beat Adran League South winners Briton Ferry 1-0 in the play-off final to seal promotion. Despite such feats, just four players from the all-conquering side feature in the Team of the Year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goalkeeper Del Morgan, left-back TJ Dickens, winger Amber Lighfoot, and striker Rosie Hughes have been picked in the team. Hughes has been voted the league's Player of the Season, Lightfoot won the league's Young Player of the Season award, and boss Steve Dale has won Manager of the Season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons are preparing for life in the Adran Premier, where they will face clubs such as Cardiff and Swansea City.