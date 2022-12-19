Former Man Utd favourite Herrera reveals the role he had in Cavani's Old Trafford transfer

Ander Herrera says he recommended Man Utd sign Edinson Cavani after playing with the Uruguay international at Paris Saint-Germain.

Herrera joined Cavani at PSG

Recommended striker to Man Utd

Told Cavani to join Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? Herrera told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Cavani for Man Utd before the striker arrived at Old Trafford in 2020. The former Red Devils midfielder has revealed he thought Cavani would be a good signing for the club after playing alongside him in France with PSG.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When Cavani went to Manchester, I was with him in Paris [beforehand] and when I spoke with Ole I said 'you have to sign this guy, he is a player who is going to give everything for you, for the club, he is a Manchester United player',”‘ he said. "And also Cavani, he had some options and I told him that there is no better option than United. It is true that the pandemic killed the Cavani moment because he was doing great before the pandemic. But I think he did good for the club and, yes, Ole, all the memories that I have with him, they are great."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cavani left PSG after scoring 187 goals during his seven years with the Ligue 1 side. He went on to net 17 times in his first season with the Red Devils but only scored twice in the following campaign and left on a free transfer in 2022 after his contract expired.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils return to action after the World Cup on Wednesday when they face Burnley in the League Cup.