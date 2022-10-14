The 2022 Canadian Premier League kicks off the first week of its semi-finals on Saturday as Forge FC make the trip to face Cavalry FC in a major encounter.
With two legs over which to dictate who makes it all the way to the championship game, it isn't quite do-or-die time yet for either side - but they will both want to throw down an early marker.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Forge at Cavalry date & kick-off time
Game:
Forge FC at Cavalry FC
Date:
October 15, 2022
Kick-off:
9:00pm BST / 4:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Forge at Cavalry on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the U.S., the game can also be watched on Fox Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 6, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Soccer Plus
UK
BT Sport 6
BT Sport App
Forge squad & team news
Without home advantage for this opening encounter, Forge are secure in the knowledge that any slip-up here can be repaid in kind on their own turf next week.
Throw down the gauntlet here though? They'll have one step in the final. This match cannot be understated.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henry, Kalongo, Bontis
Defenders
Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu
Midfielders
Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko
Forwards
Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne
Cavalry squad and team news
Welcoming their visitors to face them, Cavalry may well anticipate the toughest test is yet to come in this two-legged encounter.
Will they throw the kitchen sink at their foe this early on though? Or will we see a more defensively-minded proposition.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Carducci, Roloff, Farago
Defenders
Alarcón, Field, Klomp, M. Trafford, Vliet, Yao
Midfielders
C. Trafford, Aird, Adekugbe, Camargo, Escalante, Di Chiara, Simmons, Fisk, Norman Jr., Rogers, Cantave
Forwards
Bevan, Musse, Novak, Mason, Assi, Pepple