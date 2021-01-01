Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in India tonight, tomorrow and this week on television channels such as the Star Sports network and the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), as well as online streaming sites/mobile applications - be it Facebook, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV or FanCode.
*All times are IST.
Thursday, May 27
Turkey and Azberjan are to engage in an international friendly ahead of the Euro 2020.
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|22:30
|Turkey vs Azerbaijan
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
Friday, May 28
A preliminary Round 2 AFC Asian Qualification tie between Japan and Myanmar is on the cards, other than a friendly involving Italy later on.
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|15:50
|Japan vs Myanmar
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
|(Saturday)
|00:15
|Italy vs San Mario
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
Saturday, May 29
Saturday night will see Manchester City and Chelsea battle it out in the Champions League final.
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|06:30
|Mexico vs Iceland
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
|21:30
|Sweden vs Finland
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
|(Sunday)
|00:30
|Man City vs Chelsea
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)/SonyLIV
Sunday, May 30
The Swiss national team take on The USA national team in a friendly.
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|23:45
|Switzerland vs USA
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
