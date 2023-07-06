Folarin Balogun wanted by Chelsea! Transfer question asked of Arsenal & USMNT star as Blues look to replace Gunners new boy Kai Havertz

Folarin Balogun has reportedly become a transfer target for Chelsea, with the Blues asking questions of the Arsenal-owned striker.

American frontman in demand

Tracked by clubs across Europe

Premier League giants in the hunt

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old will be on the move in the summer window, with a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims last season bringing him to the attention of clubs across Europe. The expectation was that the United States international would leave English football, but that may not be the case.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That is because Football Transfers are reporting that the USMNT star has emerged as a potential option for Chelsea as they seek to address glaring goalscoring issues at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have already acquired Christopher Nkunku, but the France international is more of a deep-lying forward.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun would be capable of leading the line in west London, with Chelsea enquiring as to his availability. The Blues have allowed German star Kai Havertz to join Arsenal this summer, and a deal may be put in place that allows the two Premier League heavyweights to conduct more business.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Balogun is also being linked with Milan, Inter, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig – with there no desire on his part to take in another loan – but it could be that he is given a chance to prove that he can become a fearsome frontman in the English top-flight.