'It's a headache for Gareth' - Foden admits 'disappointment' at lack of England World Cup minutes ahead of Senegal last-16 tie

Phil Foden has admitted his frustration at a lack of minutes at the World Cup, but insisted he understands the selection headache Garth Southgate has.

Foden scored first World Cup goal vs Wales

First start of tournament, made cameo vs Iran

Was unused substitute against USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? Man City's Foden started, and scored in, England's 3-0 win over Wales that secured their place in the last 16 of the World Cup, which left many questioning why he wasn't afforded much game time in the other group games. He himself has now admitted he is "disappointed" not to start more at the World Cup, but is accepting due to the nature of the tournament.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the BBC, Foden said: "It has been up and down. [I am] disappointed not to start more games but it is part of the tournament. I am a team player and when I get the opportunities I'll take them.

"I had seen a lot of media attention towards me to start, it is hard to get away from that, There is a lot [of competition]. [Bukayo] Saka has done well and scored in the first game, [Marcus] Rashford has scored and did very well against Wales. Everyone is scoring and everyone has proved a point so it will be a headache for Gareth [Southgate] to pick the team for the next game. I think I have every chance to start next match. I played well against Wales but we will have to see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden's goal against Wales was his first in a major tournament for England and he told the BBC exactly how it felt. "[Scoring against Wales was] definitely up there for one of the best feelings in my career so far, a special moment," he said.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? England take on Senegal in their round of 16 tie on Sunday and Foden will be eyeing a starting spot. The Three Lions have had plenty of standout performances at the World Cup so far, especially across the front line, and there is huge competition for places.