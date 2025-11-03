How to watch Florida State vs Florida A&M NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida State women’s basketball team kicks off its 2025–26 campaign on Monday night, hosting Florida A&M at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles have dominated the in-state rivalry, holding a 26-8 edge all-time against the Rattlers, including a commanding 93-54 win in last season’s matchup. This will be the first time since the 1997–98 season that the two programs face off in back-to-back years.

With seven newcomers joining the roster, Florida State had a mixed preseason, splitting its exhibition slate. The Seminoles fell to Alabama, 91-71, in the Ballin Boutin Exhibition on Oct. 16 in Birmingham, before bouncing back with an 84-63 home victory over Tampa on Oct. 28. Head coach Brooke Wyckoff’s squad now turns its focus to opening night, looking to build early momentum against its cross-town foe.

Florida State vs Florida A&M: Date and tip-off time

The Seminoles will face off against the Rattlers in an exciting NCAAW game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location Tallahassee, Florida

Florida State vs Florida A&M team news & key performers

Florida State Seminoles team news

Sydney Bowles shined brightest for the Seminoles in their exhibition matchup against Alabama, dropping 21 points to pace the offense. Meanwhile, Pania Davis took charge in the follow-up contest versus Tampa, leading all scorers with 17 points.

Florida State showcased its depth in both outings, with three players finishing in double figures each time, Jasmine Shavers chipped in 10 points against the Crimson Tide, while Sole Williams matched that mark in the win over the Spartans.

Florida A&M Rattlers team news

Florida A&M landed at eighth in the preseason projections, but that placement barely scratches the surface of what this roster could become. The Rattlers step into the new campaign with more confidence, a roster that has grown together, and a mindset centered on grit and responsibility.

"We know where people think we'll finish — and we're using that as fuel," said Bridgette Gordon. "This group has the talent, the work ethic, and the heart to change the narrative."