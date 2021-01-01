Flick admits he doubted Lewandowski would break Bundesliga goal record

The Poland international struck in stoppage time in the second half against Augsburg to set a new standard in the German top-flight

Hansi Flick admits he did not think it was possible for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to break the record for most goals in a single Bundesliga season.

The Poland international netted his 41st goal of the campaign when he struck in the last match against Augsburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski left it to stoppage time of the 5-2 victory to break the record set by Gerd Muller in 1971-72, and his coach thought he was doomed to end the season level with the Bayern and Germany great.

What has been said?

"I’m glad for Lewy. The goal took him a long time. At some point I told Tapa [Toni Tapalovic, goalkeeping coach] I didn’t think he’d still get one, but he’s a goal-getter. That’s what marks him out," Flick told reporters.

"It’s also an achievement by the team. We win together. That’s what’s marked us out: we work as a team. That’s the main thing. With the quality we have, everyone up front benefits.”

Flick bids farewell to Bayern

Saturday's clash at Allianz Arena was Flick's last in charge of the German giants. The 56-year-old has spent 18 months in charge of Bayern, winning two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, and he is proud of what he accomplished at the club.

“I’ll miss the team. It’s the benchmark for the future," he added. "What the team displayed in each training session and in the matches, how they fought, represents their achievements. I’m looking at the big picture. The atmosphere is good.

"I’m very proud, it was a joy to be alongside this team. I’d like to thank everyone."

