Atlético Madrid remain keen on signing young Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, but the deal is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Both player and club are currently resistant to the move.

The Rojiblancos made their move during the last transfer window, when Bernal was still fighting to regain a regular spot in Barcelona’s starting line-up and was weighing his options to secure more playing time.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick subsequently convinced the player to stay at the Camp Nou, temporarily ending any prospect of a move.

Spanish media report that Bernal’s agent, Raúl Verdú, met with Atlético sporting director Mateu Alemany as recently as last Friday, sparking fresh speculation that the deal could be revived, especially after coverage in AS.

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However, Mundo Deportivo later clarified that the meeting was part of broader introductory talks between Alemany and the agency Rock Nation E-Sports, which Verdú represents, and centred on other players; Bernat’s name did not come up as a serious option.

According to the paper, neither Barcelona nor the player is contemplating a move at the end of the current season, as any transfer would require a radical shift in the current circumstances—something that is not on the cards.

The report added that Bernal is content at Camp Nou and is increasingly trusted by coach Flick, while Barcelona’s sporting management has no intention of letting go of one of La Masia’s brightest prospects.

The 18-year-old is viewed as a key talent in Barça’s midfield and has thrived under Flick, attracting interest from other clubs; nevertheless, the Catalan club is determined to retain him as part of its long-term project.