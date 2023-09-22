Five more years! Martin Odegaard signs new Arsenal contract until 2028 and becomes Gunners' highest-paid player

Ritabrata Banerjee
Martin Odegaard Arsenal vs FulhamGetty Images
ArsenalM. ØdegaardPremier League

Martin Odegaard has signed a new contract with Arsenal that will keep him at the club club until 2028.

  • Odegaard extends Arsenal stay
  • Signs new five-year deal
  • Previous contract ran until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal skipper has finally put pen to paper on a new five-year deal which will see him continue at the club until 2028. His previous deal, which was worth £120,000 per week, was due to expire in 2025. After signing the new contract the Danish international will now become the club's highest earner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has appeared in 92 Premier League games for the Gunners thus far, since arriving at the club from Real Madrid in 2021 for €35 million plus add-ons. He has 25 Premier League goals to his name and 14 assists.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to Arsenal.com after signing the new deal, Odegaard said, "Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

Article continues below

"My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now. I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come."

IN A PHOTO:

Martin Odegaard Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The midfielder will be next seen in action on Sunday when Arsenal face rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

220217 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 48%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
220217 Votes

Editors' Picks