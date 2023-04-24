‘He fits a giant like Real Madrid’ – Ambitious transfer target for Spurs full-back Emerson Royal revealed by agent

Emerson Royal “fits a giant like Real Madrid”, claims his agent and father, with the Brazilian full-back considering a transfer away from Tottenham.

Brazilian has been in England since 2021

Tied to a long-term contract

Considering summer move elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old has taken in two seasons with Spurs, having completed a 2021 switch from Barcelona, and is up to 73 appearances for the north London heavyweights. He has not always convinced during his time in England, with questions asked of his defensive capabilities when making the odd costly error, but his representatives are convinced that a bright future lies in store – with a potential return to La Liga on the cards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Emerson’s father, Emerson Zulu, has told the Charla Podcast of his hopes for a player that he boasts personal and professional ties to: “There is a great possibility that Emerson will leave Tottenham. We believe it’s time for him to take a bigger leap and to go to a team that fights for titles. I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs still have the South American tied to a contract for another three years, but they did snap up Pedro Porro to fill a right wing-back berth during the January window and have England U21 international Djed Spence set to return from a loan spell at Ligue 1 outfit Rennes this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Emerson has taken in 32 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions this season, but it remains to be seen how many more outings will be added to that tally as his focus begins to drift elsewhere.