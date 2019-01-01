‘Firmino looks horribly out of form’ – Former Liverpool striker concerned by Brazilian’s dip

John Aldridge has warned the Reds of a potential banana skin against Red Bull Salzburg, with a star forward called upon to rediscover his touch

striker Roberto Firmino is looking “horribly out of form”, says John Aldridge, with the Reds needing everyone to be on top of their game for a crucial clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into their latest European fixture buoyed by a standing at the top of the Premier League table.

They remain eight points clear of the chasing pack after easing past Bournemouth in their most recent outing, with further changes to their starting XI delivering the same end result.

Liverpool have found a way of getting the job done domestically, with the goals being spread among those charged with the task of collecting vital victories.

Firmino, though, has not contributed in that department since November 23 and has managed only one effort in his last 14 appearances.

That is a source of concern for former Reds frontman Aldridge, who has told the Irish Independent: “Last Saturday's 3-0 win at Bournemouth was another example of a team in complete control of their destiny, as Jurgen Klopp rested some of his star names and still saw his team cruise to victory and enhance their position at the top of the table.

“Mohamed Salah showed signs that he could get back to his best form, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita took their chance to shine as they were given starts by Klopp and, at last, Liverpool had a clean sheet to add to their dominance.

“Roberto Firmino's performance was a concern once again and I wonder what is happening with the Brazilian right now because he looks horribly out of form.

“Klopp dropped Firmino and Salah for the Merseyside derby against last week and he must have been hoping to get a reaction when he put them back into his team at Bournemouth.

“Well, Salah answered the call as he produced some moments of magic against Eddie Howe's side, but Firmino was off the boil again and Klopp might be tempted to start with Divock Origi in Salzburg after his magnificent display against .”

Aldridge says Klopp cannot afford to carry any passengers against Salzburg on Tuesday, with progress to the last 16 of the Champions League considered to be imperative for the current kings of Europe and a side chasing down a first English top-flight crown in 30 years.

A man who tasted title success back in 1987-88 added: “The reason why I believe this could be the most significant game of Liverpool's season is they have yet to confront adversity and all of a sudden they are presented with a game that has the potential to derail them.

“At this moment in time, Liverpool are riding high at the top of the Premier League after a sensational unbeaten start to the season and they are still warm from the glow that their status as champions of Europe gives them.

“If they were to lose against Salzburg and see their Champions League campaign end in embarrassingly early fashion, it is hard to guess what kind of impact that could have on Jurgen Klopp's side.”