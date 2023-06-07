Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was left with blood streaming from his head after being struck by an object thrown by West Ham fans.

WHAT HAPPENED? Biraghi was heading towards the corner flag in the Europa Conference League final against the Hammers when a number of objects – mainly plastic cups, but also an Elf Bar vape – were launched in his direction and that of the female assistant referee, Guadalupe Porras Ayuso. It appears the vape made contact with Biraghi, who sarcastically clapped the supporters involved.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Biraghi was patched up and able to continue, with West Ham players Lucas Paqueta, Nayef Aguerd and Vladimir Coufal pleading with their fans to stop throwing objects from the stands. An announcement over the public address system in Prague said: "Please stop throwing cups on the pitch. Respect players and the officials."

The prelude to the game in Prague was marred by ugly scenes involving both sets of fans, with West Ham supporters allegedly attacked while drinking in a city centre bar, with riot police called and three injured.