Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have wrapped up the signing of former Al-Hilal striker Abdullah Radif during the current summer transfer window, after neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad pulled out of a deal for him.

Al-Hilal announced on 7 July that Radif had left the club permanently, five years after his promotion to the first team. During that spell he was loaned out to Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Fayha.

According to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Al-Ahli agreed a move for Radif this summer on a four-year contract running until 2030.

Radif had in fact already agreed a switch to Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal worth 27 million riyals, at a rate of 9 million per season. Then "the Dean" pulled out, lacking the financial liquidity to complete the transfer.

At Al-Ahli, Radif is expected to serve as third striker, competing with Brazilian Ricardo Matias, behind England's Ivan Toney and Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraikan.

The 23-year-old becomes Al-Ahli's sixth signing of the current summer window, following Gambian Aboubacar Sidy Kanté, Portuguese Francisco Trincão, Armenian Eduard Spertsyan, and Saudis Meshaal Al-Mutairi and Nayef Masoud.

His last spell came with Al-Fayha during the second half of last season, when he played just 8 matches. He failed to score but provided two assists.