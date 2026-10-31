Huge injury blow for AC Milan as Fikayo Tomori ruled out of Inter derby and Champions League action

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AC Milan have been dealt a significant injury blow with defender Fikayo Tomori expected to be sidelined for up to a month due to a thigh problem. The English centre-back will crucially miss this weekend's highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina against local rivals Inter alongside several other fixtures.

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Milan suffer Tomori injury blow

Milan will have to navigate a crucial part of their season without defender Tomori. The Englishman is expected to miss a month of competitive action after sustaining a problematic thigh injury, keeping him sidelined until after the upcoming November international break.

He picked up the muscular issue during the club's disappointing 4-2 defeat against Bologna. The injury serves as a major tactical headache for the technical staff as they prepare for a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures.

Thigh issue forces derby absence

Tomori was deployed in an unfamiliar role, starting at right-back during the mid-week fixture against Bologna. However, his evening ended prematurely when he was forced off the pitch at the half-time interval due to the physical complaint.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the defender has suffered an injury to the medial flexor muscle in his right thigh. This specific diagnosis carries a standard recovery time of approximately four weeks. The timing of the injury is a massive blow for the player and the club. It officially rules him out of the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina against bitter rivals Inter this weekend.

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A congested schedule awaits Milan

The damage to Rossoneri's defensive options extends far beyond the looming Milan derby. Tomori is guaranteed to miss his side's next two matches against Ferencvaros and Genoa heading into the November international break.

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His absence will stretch the squad's defensive depth during a pivotal stage of the campaign. Furthermore, the Englishman is highly unlikely to feature in the immediate fixtures following the domestic pause.

Milan face a heavily congested calendar upon their return to action. Tomori is set to miss the Serie A clash against Frosinone on November 22, a European test against Olympiacos on November 26, and a domestic meeting with Cagliari on November 30.

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Medical boosts expected for derby

Despite the intense disappointment of losing Tomori for a crucial month, Milan have received some encouraging news on the medical front. The club are actively hoping to welcome back a trio of important players for their massive derby test against Inter. Mario Gila, Diego Moreira and Adrien Rabiot are all progressing well and are pushing for returns ahead of the weekend clash.