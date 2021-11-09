FIFA's The Best awards 2021: When it is, nominees, favourites & everything you need to know

Ryan Kelly
Nov 09, 2021 16:53+00:00
Getty

The next iteration of FIFA's The Best awards is nearing, and here's what you need to know about the ceremony & more

FIFA's The Best awards recognise the greatest individual talents across football, with the Best Men's Player and Best Women's Players set to be honoured.

Previous winners of the Best awards have included Robert Lewandowski and Lucy Bronze, and attention will turn to which players will be celebrated this year.

Goal has what you need to know about the Best awards ceremony, when it will take place, which players are nominated and more.

On this page

  1. When will The Best 2021 award ceremony take place?
  2. How to watch The Best 2021 awards
  3. The Best Men's Player of the Year 2021 nominees
  4. The Best Women's Player of the Year 2021 nominees
  5. FIFPro World 11 2021
  6. Previous The Best award winners

When will The Best 2021 award ceremony take place?

The Best awards will take place on Monday January 17, 2022.

The next iteration of the ceremony will be a little late, as it is usually held in October, September and December.

Last year, the awards ceremony took place on Thursday December 17, 2020, with proceedings getting started at 6pm BST (1pm ET). It was a virtual event due to public health restrictions in place across the world.

How to watch The Best 2021 awards

FIFA will stream The Best awards 2021 on its various media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as its official website.

The Best Men's Player of the Year 2021 nominees

Nominees have not yet been announced for the 2021 award.

The voting process will begin on Monday November 22 and end on Friday December 10, 2021.

Players such as Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho are expected to be among the favourites for the award, with N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Romelu Lukaku also likely to be in the mix.

Lionel Messi, The Best

The Best Women's Player of the Year 2021 nominees

Nominees have not yet been announced for the 2021 award.

Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso are considered strong contenders after a stellar season with the Catalan side.

FIFPro World 11 2021

At each The Best awards ceremony, the FIFPro World 11 is also announced, confirming the best 'dream team' of the season.

The award, which is voted for by professional footballers across the world, takes into account performances between October 8, 2020 and August 7, 2021.

Players from Chelsea and Manchester City have a strong claim for inclusion, as do individuals from the Italy and Argentina national teams following their respective continental successes.

Previous winners of The Best Men's Player of the Year

YearWinnerCountry
2016Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
2017Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
2018Luka ModricCroatia
2019Lionel MessiArgentina
2020Robert LewandowskiPoland

Previous winners of The Best Women's Player of the Year

YearWinnerCountry
2016Carli LloydUSA
2017Lieke MartensNetherlands
2018MartaBrazil
2019Megan RapinoeUSA
2020Lucy BronzeEngland

Previous winners of The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year

YearWinnerCountry
2017Gianluigi BuffonItaly
2018Thibaut CourtoisBelgium
2019AlissonBrazil
2020Manuel NeuerGermany

Previous winners of The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year

YearWinnerCountry
2019Sari van VeenendaalNetherlands
2020Sarah BouhhaddiFrance

Previous winners of The Best Men's Coach of the Year

YearWinnerCountry
2016Claudio RanieriItaly
2017Zinedine ZidaneFrance
2018Didier DeschampsFrance
2019Jurgen KloppGermany
2020Jurgen KloppGermany

Previous winners of The Best Women's Coach of the Year

YearWinnerCountry
2016Silvia NeidGermany
2017Sarina WiegmanNetherlands
2018Reynald PedrosFrance
2019Jill EllisEngland
2020Sarina WiegmanNetherlands

