FIFA has announced the referees who will officiate at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Spanish refereeing expert Pavel Fernández, speaking on Radio Marca, criticised the selection of one official who has recently caused controversy in European football.

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Fernández announced via his X account that the World Cup refereeing duties had officially gone to Spaniards Alejandro Hernández and Carlos del Cerro Grande, while José María Sánchez Martínez had been left off the final list.

He added: “However, the dreadful Stefan Kovac is already on the list,” expressing dissatisfaction with the Romanian referee’s performance, especially after yesterday’s controversy surrounding his handling of Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Catalan daily Sport labelled the decision “a reward for Kovács” after his controversial display in Wednesday’s Champions League clash between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

What happened?

The second half of Wednesday’s match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou saw a highly controversial incident.

In the 54th minute, Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso played a goal kick to defender Marc Poblet, who was standing inside the six-yard box. Poblet controlled the ball with his hand before playing it again, leaving spectators stunned.

The incident provoked protests from Barcelona players, yet referee Estefán Kovač did not award a penalty, nor did the VAR officials intervene to review the play.

The Catalan club later lodged an official complaint with UEFA, citing the incident as a key factor in their 2-0 home defeat.