FIFA 23: FUT Heroes ratings revealed

EA Sports have released ratings for the newest batch of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes to be added into the game. The feature, which was added in FIFA 22, highlights players who had massive impacts on a specific club and the selection of players you can pack is set to grow this year.
Manchester City legend Yaya Toure will be available to add to your team, alongside USMNT veteran Landon Donavan and a host of other names. Jay-Jay Okocha and Hidetoshi Nakata who have both previously featured as Icons within the game, will now receive Hero cards. Icons and Heroes differ, with Icons receiving three variations, base, mid and prime, whilst Heroes pay homage to a specific era within a players career.
Each of the Heroes will receive a specially illustrated FUT item in collaboration with Marvel at the launch of the World Cup game mode, but base versions of each card will be available when FIFA 23 is released. If you pre-order the game you will receive a free FIFA World Cup Hero item.
Our squad is assembled. Here are the full ratings for your #FIFA23 FUT Heroes 📈— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 19, 2022
Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by August 21 to get your FIFA World Cup #FUTHero: https://t.co/th0YW3R5BQ@Marvel pic.twitter.com/YrKvcXWW9Y
FUT 23 Heroes ratings
Player
Nationality
Rating
Position
Rudi Voller
Germany
91
ST
Diego Forlan
Uruguay
91
ST
Lucio
Brazil
90
CB
Jean-Pierre Papin
France
90
ST
Yaya Toure
Ivory Coast
89
CDM
Jay-Jay Okocha
Nigeria
89
CAM
Javier Mascherano
Argetina
89
CDM
Rafa Marquez
Mexico
89
CDM
Tomas Brolin
Sweden
89
ST
Ricardo Carvalho
Portugal
89
CB
Claudio Marchisio
Italy
88
CM
Dirk Kuyt
Netherlands
88
RM
Landon Donovan
United States of America
88
RM
Hidetoshi Nakata
Japan
88
CAM
Harry Kewell
Australia
88
LF
Saeed Al-Owairan
Saudi Arabia
88
CAM
Joan Capdevila
Spain
88
LB
Park Ji-Sung
South Korea
87
CAM
Sidney Govou
France
87
CAM
Peter Crouch
England
86
ST
How do Heroes work in FIFA?
Each FUT Hero is assigned a league where they performed well during their career. If they are placed in a team with players from that league, themselves and the other players will receive chemistry and boosts to their stats. Heroes will also give chemistry to players from the same nation as them. EA have reworked the chemistry system for FIFA 23, so player no longer need to be placed directly next to players from the same league or nation to give or receive chemistry.
For example, in previous editions of FUT, Alisson and Mohamed Salah would not receive chemistry simply because they play for Liverpool. They would need to be directly placed next to someone from their club, league or nation in order to receive boosts to their stats. In the new edition to be released in September, they would now receive a boost as they both play for Liverpool.
An example of how the Heroes in FUT 23 work is as follows. Rudi Voller is assinged to the Serie A and will link to players such as Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and even Samir Handanovic, as they all play in the same league. Voller will also link to players such as Timo Werner and Ilkay Gundogan as they are German. Voller will not link to any other players in the game.