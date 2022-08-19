FIFA 23: FUT Heroes ratings revealed

Rudi Voller, Yaya Toure, Landon Donovan and more will be playable in the newest edition of the FIFA franchise

EA Sports have released ratings for the newest batch of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes to be added into the game. The feature, which was added in FIFA 22, highlights players who had massive impacts on a specific club and the selection of players you can pack is set to grow this year.

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure will be available to add to your team, alongside USMNT veteran Landon Donavan and a host of other names. Jay-Jay Okocha and Hidetoshi Nakata who have both previously featured as Icons within the game, will now receive Hero cards. Icons and Heroes differ, with Icons receiving three variations, base, mid and prime, whilst Heroes pay homage to a specific era within a players career.

Each of the Heroes will receive a specially illustrated FUT item in collaboration with Marvel at the launch of the World Cup game mode, but base versions of each card will be available when FIFA 23 is released. If you pre-order the game you will receive a free FIFA World Cup Hero item.

FUT 23 Heroes ratings

Player Nationality Rating Position Rudi Voller Germany 91 ST Diego Forlan Uruguay 91 ST Lucio Brazil 90 CB Jean-Pierre Papin France 90 ST Yaya Toure Ivory Coast 89 CDM Jay-Jay Okocha Nigeria 89 CAM Javier Mascherano Argetina 89 CDM Rafa Marquez Mexico 89 CDM Tomas Brolin Sweden 89 ST Ricardo Carvalho Portugal 89 CB Claudio Marchisio Italy 88 CM Dirk Kuyt Netherlands 88 RM Landon Donovan United States of America 88 RM Hidetoshi Nakata Japan 88 CAM Harry Kewell Australia 88 LF Saeed Al-Owairan Saudi Arabia 88 CAM Joan Capdevila Spain 88 LB Park Ji-Sung South Korea 87 CAM Sidney Govou France 87 CAM Peter Crouch England 86 ST

How do Heroes work in FIFA?

Each FUT Hero is assigned a league where they performed well during their career. If they are placed in a team with players from that league, themselves and the other players will receive chemistry and boosts to their stats. Heroes will also give chemistry to players from the same nation as them. EA have reworked the chemistry system for FIFA 23, so player no longer need to be placed directly next to players from the same league or nation to give or receive chemistry.

For example, in previous editions of FUT, Alisson and Mohamed Salah would not receive chemistry simply because they play for Liverpool. They would need to be directly placed next to someone from their club, league or nation in order to receive boosts to their stats. In the new edition to be released in September, they would now receive a boost as they both play for Liverpool.

An example of how the Heroes in FUT 23 work is as follows. Rudi Voller is assinged to the Serie A and will link to players such as Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and even Samir Handanovic, as they all play in the same league. Voller will also link to players such as Timo Werner and Ilkay Gundogan as they are German. Voller will not link to any other players in the game.