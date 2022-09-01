FIFA 23: How Dual Entitlement between PS4 - PS5 and Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S works

Everything you need to know about Dual Entitlement on FIFA 23

As football fans all over the world eagerly await the FIFA 23 release, EA Sports has confirmed that Dual Entitlement will return for this year’s edition. The game developers have promised many changes to the new FIFA title, with advancements to HyperMotion2 Technology, women’s club football and FIFA 23 cross-platform features, just to name a few.

Some fans may be unsure whether to purchase the game when they may be upgrading their console mid-season. If you are in this position, fear not. GOAL has everything you need to know about Dual Entitlement and how it will work with FIFA 23.

What is Dual Entitlement?

With a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, Dual Entitlement allows users to upgrade their copy of FIFA 23 on Playstation 4 to Playstation 5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

This feature has been available to gamers since the release of Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in November 2020. Now though, Dual Entitlement is only available with the purchase of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition of FIFA 23 does not include the feature.

Will FIFA 23 be free to upgrade via Dual Entitlement?

Yes. Dual Entitlement allows FIFA 23 players to upgrade to the new console for free. Great news!

What is the FIFA 23 release date?

FIFA 23 launches worldwide on September 30, 2022. You can also pre-order the Ultimate Edition, which gives you a three-day early access pass, enabling you to play from September 27, 2022.

Which FIFA 23 new features are only available on next gen?

You will still be able to experience most of the new features regardless of your console. However, if you play FIFA 23 on a previous generation platform, you will not benefit from the advances to HyperMotion Technology which EA Sports has claimed, "will bring even more real-world football animation into the game, as well as enhancements to your matchday experience."

Does everyone get Dual Entitlement with the purchase of FIFA 23?

Unfortunately, Dual Entitlement is only available with the purchase of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. The standard Edition of FIFA 23 does not include Dual Entitlement. That means if you purchase FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 and upgrade to PS5 later, you will need to purchase the PS5 version of the game to play.

Can I upgrade from PlayStation to Xbox?

Although it would be awesome, you will not be able to do this. The Dual Entitlement upgrade is only available when you upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S.

EA Sports

Do I have to purchase FIFA 23 digitally to benefit from Dual Entitlement?

Unlike previous editions, where you could take advantage of Dual Entitlement on PS5 and Xbox Series X versions with a disc drive, this is no longer an option. You will need to purchase the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, which is only available digitally, to take advantage of the Dual Entitlement feature.

Can I move my game progress to FIFA 23?

Like previous years, your Ultimate Team and Volta progress will be able to be carried over to the next-generation console. Other modes such as Online Seasons and Career Mode cannot be transferred, unfortunately. It is worth remembering at this point that you can only transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S.

Can I play players on different consoles?

Yes, you can!

After a limited start to cross-play in FIFA 22, you will now be able to match up against other players across consoles. More specifically, this means you can face off against players on other same-generation platforms in select modes.

It gets a little confusing, but here is how EA Sports has explained things: "If you are playing the PlayStation 4 version of FIFA 23, you will be able to match up and play with and against other players who are playing on the same version of FIFA 23 - which includes players on Xbox One.

"If you are playing the PlayStation 5 version of FIFA 23, you will be able to match up with and play against other players who are playing the next gen version. That means you can match up and play other players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia."