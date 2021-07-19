Here's what you need to know about what makes each version of the different game editions unique, including their perks, bonuses and prices

FIFA 22 is due to hit shelves and online stores soon, with football fans getting exciting for its official release on October 1, 2021.

Previous editions of the game had three different game versions but FIFA 22 will be released as two separate editions: Standard and Ultimate Editon. There is no longer a Champions Edition of the game.

Here's what you need to know about each version to help you decide which edition to pre-order.

Contents

FIFA 22 standard edition price & add-ons

The standard edition of FIFA 22 is the one that is available on release day as a physical copy in shops. It costs £59.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US.

FIFA 22 standard edition contains some extra items, but not as many add-ons as the Ultimate edition.

One of the benefits for FIFA Ultimate Team is a five-game loan of a FUT Ambassador. This year, you can choose between David Alaba, Phil Foden or Heung-min Son.

Team of the Week 1 Player item

Kylian Mbappe Loan item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

FIFA 22 Ultimate edition price & add-ons

The Ultimate edition of FIFA 22 costs £89.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US.

It contains additional items for FIFA Ultimate Team and also allows people to get their hands on the game early.

FIFA 22 Ultimate edition is available for download from September 27 rather than October 1.

This edition also allows PlayStation 4 owners to freely upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version or Xbox One owners to upgrade to the Xbox Series X/S version through the Dual Entitlement offer.

Those who pre-order Ultimate Edition by August 14, 2021 will receive:

Team of the Week 1 Player item

Kylian Mbappe Loan item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

FUT Heroes Player Item

Ones to Watch Player Item

4 Days Early Access

Dual Entitlement - Free PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X upgrade

4600 FIFA Points

How do the FIFA 22 editions compare?

Feature FIFA 22 standard edition FIFA 22 Ultimate edition Early Access No Four days' early access FIFA Points No 4600 FIFA Points Team of the Week 1 Player item Yes Yes Career Mode Homegrown talent Yes Yes Cover star loan item Yes Yes FUT ambassador player pick Yes Yes FUT Heroes Player Item No Yes (pre-order by Aug 14) FUT 22 Ones to Watch Item No Yes Dual Entitlement upgrade No Yes

You can see a detailed breakdown of what each edition offers in the table above.