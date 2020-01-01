FIFA 21

FIFA 21: Which player ratings will increase and decrease on new game

Comments()
GFX FIFA 21 Ratings Haaland Lingard
Getty/EA Sports
Some of this season's breakout stars will get a huge boost to their overall score when the new game arrives in October

One of the biggest talking points around every release of a new FIFA game is which player has been given the highest overall rating.

For the past few seasons, Lionel Messi has topped the pile and is likely to do so again in FIFA 21 when it is released in October.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tied with Messi in some recent releases, but since EA Sports lost the naming rights of Juventus to Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series, the Barcelona forward has been clear at the top.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    This year's ratings will probably not feature much change at the very top, but many other players across the football world will have their ratings upgraded to higher scores in FIFA 21.

    When will the FIFA 21 ratings be released?

    The Ratings Reveal usually begins a few weeks before the release of a new game, helping promote the latest edition of FIFA, counting down the top 100 players in the world.

    In the past, this has begun two-and-a-half weeks before the launch of a new game. For FIFA 20, the countdown began on Sepetmber 8 ahead of the September 24 release date.

    Taking that into consideration, the Ratings Reveal countdown is should begin around the week of September 20 to get fans excited for FIFA 21.

    Which players will be upgraded in FIFA 21?

    The highest-rated players in FIFA 21 are unlikely to receive huge boosts to their ratings from FIFA 20, as it is very rare for a player to go from unnoticed to become one of the world's best players.

    However, some players have had breakout seasons in 2019-20 and will get big attribute changes in FIFA 21. Erling Haaland is the prime example of this. In FIFA 20, he was a 68-rated forward with Red Bull Salzburg, but now has an 80-overall score at Borussia Dortmund thanks to various updates to the game's live database.

    The database is the best way to see which players are more likely to get a ratings change as this will be used to determine their scores in FIFA 21 and the overall ratings should be close to their scores in the most recent FIFA 20 database.

    The following players are likely to be upgraded in FIFA 21, with the ratings shown taken from the latest live database:

    Player Club FIFA 20 Rating FIFA 21 Rating
    Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 80 86
    Timo Werner Chelsea 83 86
    Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 80 85
    Andre Onana Ajax 82 85
    Lautaro Martinez Inter 80 84
    Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 81 84
    Fede Valverde Real Madrid 76 82
    Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd 78 82
    Martin Odegaard Real Madrid 77 82
    Achraf Hakimi Inter 78 82
    Denis Zakaria Borussia M'gladbach 78 81
    Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 68 80
    Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig 77 80
    Christian Pulisic Chelsea 78 80
    Caglar Soyuncu Leicester 74 80
    Marcus Thuram Borussia M'gladbach 75 80
    Ferran Torres Valencia 74 79
    Dean Henderson Man Utd 74 79
    Alexander Isak Real Sociedad 71 78
    Victor Osimhen Lille 73 78
    Adama Traore Wolves 74 78
    Rodrygo Real Madrid 76 78
    Declan Rice West Ham 76 78
    Unai Simon Athletic Club 73 78
    Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 72 77
    Daniel James Man Utd 70 77
    Phil Foden Man City 75 77
    Emiliano Buendia Norwich 74 77
    Islam Slimani Monaco 74 77
    Mohamed Ihattaren PSV 66 76
    Eduardo Camavinga Rennes 70 75
    Myron Boadu AZ 66 75
    Mohammed Salisu Real Valladolid 68 75
    Laszlo Benes Borussia M'gladbach 70 75
    Mason Greenwood Man Utd 66 74
    Bukayo Sako Arsenal 65 74
    Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 68 74
    Brandon Williams Man Utd 61 72
    Takefusa Kubo Real Madrid 67 71
    Eric Garcia Man City 64 69

    Which players will be downgraded in FIFA 21?

    The live database does not feature as many players getting their ratings downgraded from the beginning of a game's cycle to the end.

    For example, Marco Reus's injury has kept him sidelined but not seen his rating go down. However, in past versions of the game, injuries like this usually result in a player getting a couple of points taken off their overall score.

    However, some players have seen their ratings go down to mirror real-life declines, such as Jesse Lingard's overall score dropping after a disappointing season where he struggled to influence the Manchester United attack.

    The following players are likely to be downgraded in FIFA 21, with the ratings shown taken from the latest live database:

    Player Club FIFA 20 Rating FIFA 21 Rating
    Luka Modric Real Madrid 91 89
    David de Gea Man Utd 90 88
    Giorgio Chiellini Juventus 90 88
    Diego Godin Imter 90 87
    Paul Pogba Man Utd 88 87
    Christian Eriksen Inter 88 87
    Edinson Cavani PSG 89 86
    Jan Vertonghen Spurs 87 85
    James Rodriguez Real Madrid 87 84
    Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 86 84
    Mesut Ozil Arsenal 85 83
    David Luiz Arsenal 83 81
    John Stones Man City 83 81
    Jesse Lingard Man Utd 82 78

    Close