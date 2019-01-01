FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Mbappe and Ederson stand out
Kylian Mbappe's stunning hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Monaco at the weekend has propelled him into the latest FIFA 19 Team of the Week.
The World Cup winner's searing speed and devastating finishing skills were on display as he struck three times against his former club, and his card has a mouthwatering 99 pace on offer.
Alongside Mbappe are compatriots from either side of the Clasico divide, with centre-back Clement Lenglet of Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema both included among this week's picks.
Premier League representation is scant, with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson the only players involved from England.
Meanwhile, the starting XI also includes stars such as Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro and FIFA 17 cover star Marco Reus.
Among those on the bench are Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke and Newcastle star Ayoze Perez, who helped himself to a treble against Southampton.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Ederson - Manchester City
LB - Alex Sandro - Juventus
CB - Clement Lenglet - Barcelona
LWB - Marcel Halstenberg - RB Leipzig
CAM - Gylfi Sigurdsson - Everton
RM - Angel Mena - Leon
LM - Philipp Max - Augsburg
CAM - Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund
ST - Roy Krishna - Wellington Phoenix
ST - Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
ST - Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
BENCH
GK - Salvatore Sirigu - Torino
CB - Diego Carlos - Nantes
LM - Sofiane Boufal - Celta Vigo
ST - Christian Benteke - Crystal Palace
RW - Ayoze Perez - Newcastle
ST - Andra Petagna - SPAL
ST - Abderrazak Hamdallah - Al Nassr
RESERVES
GK - Brice Samba - Caen
ST - Bryan Linssen - Vitesse
ST - Massimo Coda - Benevento
ST - Alvaro Ramos - Everton
CDM - Yevhen Shakhov - PAOK