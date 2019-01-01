FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Mbappe and Ederson stand out

Alongside the Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City stars are the likes of Karim Benzema and Marco Reus

Kylian Mbappe's stunning hat-trick for against at the weekend has propelled him into the latest Team of the Week.

The World Cup winner's searing speed and devastating finishing skills were on display as he struck three times against his former club, and his card has a mouthwatering 99 pace on offer.

Alongside Mbappe are compatriots from either side of the Clasico divide, with centre-back Clement Lenglet of and striker Karim Benzema both included among this week's picks.

Premier League representation is scant, with goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson the only players involved from .

Meanwhile, the starting XI also includes stars such as wing-back Alex Sandro and FIFA 17 cover star Marco Reus.

Among those on the bench are forward Christian Benteke and Newcastle star Ayoze Perez, who helped himself to a treble against .

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI