Real Madrid star Valverde flattered by 'spectacular' Gerrard comparisons

Real Madrid's Fede Valverde has expressed his delight at being compared to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard for his performances this season.

Valverde compared to Gerrard by Suarez

Midfielder is thriving for Real Madrid

Wishes to leave a legacy like Liverpool great

WHAT HAPPENED? After a number of exceptional performances for both Real Madrid and Uruguay, Valverde has been earning complimentary comparisons to Gerrard for his effective box-to-box style of play. His compatriot Luis Suarez said the midfielder reminds of him his former Liverpool team-mate in an interview with Marca earlier this month, and he is delighted to be mentioned in the same bracket as a ''world idol''.

WHAT THEY SAID: Valverde has told Infobae: "It's spectacular when you are compared to such a player, to a star, a world idol, not just a Liverpool one. It’s amazing.

"I see characteristics of him, obviously, I’m not going to say no, but one always looks out for one self. I also want to leave my name and my mark in the world of football, not just at Madrid but in the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Real's seemingly timeless midfield duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric now approaching the age of 40, the likes of Valverde and other young stars have stepped up to the plate. The Uruguayan has impressed in particular over the last 12 months, shouldering more responsibility under Carlo Ancelotti.

WHAT NEXT FOR VALVERDE? The 24-year-old has the perfect opportunity to boost his stock even further when the World Cup kicks off on November 20, but he is focused on club duties at Madrid for now, with a La Liga outing against Getafe up next this weekend.