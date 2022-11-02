FC Midtjylland vs. SK Sturm Graz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Midtjylland welcome SK Sturm Graz to face them at MCH Arena in a Group F encounter.

In a four-way race alongside Lazio and Feyenoord, both teams can still make the knockout stages of the competition, qualify for the playoff with Champions League dropouts, or step down to the Europa Conference League too - making this an unpredictable last act for at least one team.

Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz date & kick-off time

Game: FC Midtjylland vs SK Sturm Graz Date: November 3, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm GMT / 1:45pm ET / 11:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 6, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on JiroTV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport App India JiroTV N/A

Midtjylland squad & team news

Bottom of Group F but still in the conversation, Midtjylland's hopes rest on a big win against their visitors and the hope a superior goal difference can carry them over.

They actually have one of the best in the pot, despite bringing up the rear, and that will benefit them - but only if they win.

Sturm Graz squad and team news

Second heading into the final round, a draw would mathematically be enough for Sturm to proceed through to the knockout rounds - and if Lazio lose to Feyenoord, it could well be enough to put them past the playoffs too.

But while it is must-win territory for their hosts, they'd be fools to not try and play for victory too, to ensure their best possible chance of topping the pile.