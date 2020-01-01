'Fantastic' to be back in Ligue 1, says Nantes star Corchia

The France international full-back is happy to be back in his homeland and says he has learned a great deal from his experience in La Liga

international Sebastien Corchia says it is “fantastic” to be back playing in with and has promised there is much more to come after a promising debut.

The right-back featured in last weekend’s 3-1 derby win over Brest, turning in a solid display as Christian Gourcuff’s side secured a first victory since overcoming on August 30.

With a Sunday fixture against Lens to come, the 29-year-old believes his form will quickly improve, having had his 2019-20 campaign ended by a combination of knee surgery and the coronavirus crisis, which prevented him leaving his home for treatment or training.

“It was happy to get my debut in yellow with 90 minutes and a win at La Beaujoire. That was a perfect start,” he told Goal.

“Personally, I believe that I had a good first game, but of course it will get better. I am in good form physically because I have been training with since July, and my appetite for football is enormous, but I also need a little more match fitness. For me, it is all about ambition and hard work - and the happy feeling of playing football.

“It is absolutely fantastic to be back in Ligue 1. I could have gone to other clubs, other leagues, and I heard about interest from , , and top clubs from Greece and , but when my agent told me about the interest from Nantes, I instantly felt, that this was the right move. For me - and for my family.

“I know the club well, having played here many times. There’s a magnificent stadium, fantastic fans, a good team - and when I talked to the coach, I was convinced, that this project was the perfect one for me.”

Since leaving France, where he made his breakthrough with Sochaux and , Corchia has turned out for Sevilla, and , and he believes his time abroad has improved him.

“I enjoyed playing for Sevilla and Espanyol in , which is an amazing league. It was a great experience to be part of Benfica winning the title in , and I played in and for all three clubs,” the former France Under-21 captain said.

“I have learned a lot since I left France, and I have a lot of experience. I have developed myself as a player - and as a person. No doubt, I return to France as a better player. I am in the best age as a football player, and I really expect to play the best football of my career now.”

And he believes that football, in conjunction with a talented squad, will see Nantes begin to head up the table after an awkward start.

“The team did well, and it was a very well deserved win against Brest,” he said. “We definitely have the potential to get higher in the table. Nantes is a club with a lot of tradition and a great history - and we want to write a new chapter in that history.”

Nantes currently lie 15th in Ligue 1 on eight points.