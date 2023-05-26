‘We knew the fans would be happy’ - Bruno Fernandes makes sly Liverpool comment after Man Utd beat eternal rivals to final Champions League spot

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United fans will be happy with the bonus of sealing a place in the Champions League at Liverpool's expense.

United sealed top four finish

Liverpool to play in Europa League

Fernandes recognises United fans' joy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils beat Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday, ensuring they will finish in the top four in the Premier League and compete in the Champions League next season. The result means Liverpool will end up fifth in the table and in the Europa League next term, much to the delight of United fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandes, who scored a penalty in Thursday's match, said to Sky Sports: "We know that means a lot, for us it’s about getting our goals completed so we did. Obviously we knew [the fans] would be happy for Liverpool to not be there but for us it’s not about that, it’s getting the best we can for ourselves because we have to look after ourselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United previously featured in the Champions League in 2021-22, making it to the last-16 before they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid. They went on to finish sixth in the Premier League that season and ended up in the Europa League this term, where they made it to the quarter-finals but lost to eventual finalists Sevilla.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United will face Fulham in their last Premier League game of the season on Sunday and will then take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.