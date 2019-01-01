Fabregas bashes Chelsea for 'constant negativity' surrounding the club

The former Blues midfielder laid the blame for the negative attention the press give to the London side at the door of the club's executives

Former midfielder Cesc Fabregas has criticised Chelsea for the ‘constant negativity’ surrounding the club.

The Spanish international midfielder spent five years at Stamford Bridge before leaving for in January 2019.

Fabregas referenced a series of controversies surrounding former players and coaches and laid the blame at the door of the club for failing to clear the air often enough, causing a negative atmosphere.

He suggested that those in charge in west London were letting the fans down.

“All the years I spent at Chelsea sometimes there’s a negativity surrounding things,” he said on BT Sport before the final, which features another of his former clubs, taking on the Blues.

“I mean Mourinho leaves the club, they have a fight. Conte leaves the club, they go to court.

“Some of the biggest legends who played for Chelsea in recent times [Thibaut] Courtois, Diego Costa, the club doesn’t come out and say how things are.

“So they just let the fans think whatever they want to think, they don’t have enough information.

“Someone should come out every now and then and talk to the press and say what’s happening. If not there’s so many questions surrounding the club.”

Fabregas went on to suggest that the persistently negative press coverage was taking the shine off what has been a good season.

Chelsea play their second final this year on Wednesday, having lost the final to in March

“The press talk and talk and talk,” he continued.

“There’s so much negativity surrounding the club and it should always be positivity. For example, tonight, they’re playing in a European final and we’re talking about negativity.

“We should be talking about the season they’ve had, qualifying for the , and being in two cup finals, tonight they could win one.

“Something has to change for sure.”

Fabregas is unlikely to get his wish as rumours continue to swirl that current manager Maurizio Sarri will leave at the end of the year after just one season in charge.

Star player Eden Hazard looks set to leave for , and with a UEFA transfer ban in place, albeit under appeal, controversy seems set to stay at Stamford Bridge.